Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 543,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.33% of Fortinet worth $126,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after buying an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

