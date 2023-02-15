Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in KLA were worth $107,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in KLA by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC opened at $402.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

