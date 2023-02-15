Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

