Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
