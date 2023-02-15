Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,818 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,817,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading

