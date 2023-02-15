Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $231.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.44.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

