Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $133.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

