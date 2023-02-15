Cornerstone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

WBA opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

