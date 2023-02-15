Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $932,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 121,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE CBRE opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

