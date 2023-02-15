Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 18,000 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

