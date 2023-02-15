Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 12,000 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,426,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,248,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $149.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.93 and its 200 day moving average is $149.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

