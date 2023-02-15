Cormark Raises Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$24.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AD.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:AD.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.41. 31,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,590. The stock has a market cap of C$833.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$14.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.