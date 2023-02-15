Contrasting PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU)

PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Rating) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PCS Edventures!.com and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures!.com $4.07 million 2.05 $730,000.00 $0.01 6.67 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $5.25 million 5.38 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

PCS Edventures!.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures!.com 22.60% 191.16% 48.14% Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PCS Edventures!.com and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PCS Edventures!.com beats Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCS Edventures!.com

PCS Edventures.com, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and delivering educational products and services for the PreK-16 market, which includes professional development, proprietary hardware and software, curriculum and comprehensive learning labs bundled with related technologies and programs. It specializes in experiential, hands-on, K12 education, and drone technology. The company was founded by Patrick McShane in 1994 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

