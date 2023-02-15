Concord Wealth Partners Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 278,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 305,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 686,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 48,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74.

