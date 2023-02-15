Concord Wealth Partners Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $377.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.96. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $482.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.67.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

