Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $411,326,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,811,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

