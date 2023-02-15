Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

