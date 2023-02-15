Comparing First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Meridian has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of First United shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00 First United 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Meridian and First United, as provided by MarketBeat.

Meridian presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.77%. First United has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.94%. Given First United’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than Meridian.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Meridian pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First United has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meridian and First United’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $111.85 million 1.63 $21.83 million $3.57 8.83 First United $75.68 million 1.75 $25.05 million $3.76 5.28

First United has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meridian. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 16.73% 14.09% 1.17% First United 31.14% 18.69% 1.41%

Summary

First United beats Meridian on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

