Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €20.00 ($21.51) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €30.00 ($32.26) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. 84,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,387. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

