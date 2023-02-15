Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Allison Pickens Sells 500 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $512,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 212,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.64. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $69.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems
About Commvault Systems
Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.
