Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

CBSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.33. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $59.81 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,677 shares in the company, valued at $12,696,349.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,655 shares of company stock worth $3,446,794 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

