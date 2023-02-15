Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,543 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $164.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

