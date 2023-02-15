Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 82,556 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Comcast by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,032,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.