Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 82,556 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Comcast by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,032,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
