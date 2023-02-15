Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,367,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Grab accounts for about 3.2% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Grab worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Grab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 9.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 23.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 450,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 3.1% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Grab Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

