Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CL opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.28. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

