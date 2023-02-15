CoinLoan Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.51 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.44 or 0.00030872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. CoinLoan has a market cap of $14.51 million and $19,529.39 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

