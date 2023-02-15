Coin98 One Day Trading Volume Tops $28.99 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $58.56 million and $28.99 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001220 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

