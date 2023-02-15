Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stock Position Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,596 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.77% of Cohen & Steers worth $23,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.35. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $88.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.45 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 30.17%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

