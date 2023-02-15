Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

KO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,050,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,269,863. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,792. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 83,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 74,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

