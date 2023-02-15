Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) PT Raised to GBX 2,580

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2023

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGYGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,420 ($29.38) to GBX 2,580 ($31.32) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($23.06) to GBX 2,200 ($26.71) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($26.71) to GBX 2,125 ($25.80) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.56) to GBX 2,500 ($30.35) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of CCHGY stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 38,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $33.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.