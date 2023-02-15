Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) PT Raised to GBX 2,580

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,420 ($29.38) to GBX 2,580 ($31.32) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($23.06) to GBX 2,200 ($26.71) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($26.71) to GBX 2,125 ($25.80) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.56) to GBX 2,500 ($30.35) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of CCHGY stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 38,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $33.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

