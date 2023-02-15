Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.04.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,019,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 247,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 121,610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

