Cliffwater LLC Increases Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Monroe Capital comprises approximately 0.8% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Monroe Capital worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.36 million, a P/E ratio of -812.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. Monroe Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently -9,990.01%.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

