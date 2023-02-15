Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC Takes $349,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,683,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.97. 958,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,320. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.42.

