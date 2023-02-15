ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,207. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Insider Activity at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $191,007.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,046,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,839,723.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 404,095 shares of company stock worth $12,109,041.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMO. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 153.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,325,000 after buying an additional 781,932 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,535,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 63.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 57,037 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 143,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 32,394 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

