ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Insider Activity at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,005 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $153,953.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,072,993 shares in the company, valued at $63,765,264.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 166,667 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 166,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,005 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $153,953.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,072,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,765,264.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 404,095 shares of company stock worth $12,109,041 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

