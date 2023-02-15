ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $31.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
