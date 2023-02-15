Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.50

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.50 and last traded at $134.19, with a volume of 20247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

