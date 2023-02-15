Clarity Financial LLC Invests $206,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

