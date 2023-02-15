CKW Financial Group Decreases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

CKW Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. 296,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,196,577. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

