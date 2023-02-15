CKW Financial Group Buys 1,850 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1,163.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.23. 249,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

