CKW Financial Group Buys 175 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $160.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.76.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.