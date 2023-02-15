Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.12. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.49 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

