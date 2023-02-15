Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 159 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Amgen stock opened at $241.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.95. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

