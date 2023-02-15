Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.09 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Moody’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,385,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.4 %

Moody’s stock opened at $309.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $346.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.02 and a 200 day moving average of $287.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

