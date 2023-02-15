Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $232.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

