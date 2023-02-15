Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Cintas by 871.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $443.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $446.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

