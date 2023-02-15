Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 560 ($6.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 500 ($6.07) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 650 ($7.89) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.40) to GBX 549 ($6.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 588 ($7.14).

BP Stock Up 0.5 %

BP opened at GBX 560.10 ($6.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 483.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 465.79. The firm has a market cap of £101.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.80.

BP Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -26.57%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 78 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £373.62 ($453.53). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £373.62 ($453.53). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £314.16 ($381.35). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 213 shares of company stock valued at $105,360.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

