Citigroup Boosts GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $77.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s previous close.

GFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

GFS stock opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

