Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Gordon Haskett upgraded Citi Trends from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Citi Trends stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,519. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $247.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.27.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $192.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 643.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 1,188.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 97.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

