CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
CION Investment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CION traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,217. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $608.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.
CION Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 124.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 221.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 50.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
About CION Investment
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CION Investment (CION)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.