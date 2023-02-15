CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CION traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,217. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $608.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 124.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at $555,555. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,550. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 221.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 50.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

