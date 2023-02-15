Cinedigm’s (CIDM) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

Shares of Cinedigm stock remained flat at $0.55 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,562. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $97.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.04. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinedigm

Cinedigm ( NASDAQ:CIDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinedigm by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 303,665 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cinedigm by 66.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 56,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

