ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Down 13.5% in January

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMOS. StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 1.5 %
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,630. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $848.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS)
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.