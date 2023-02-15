ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Down 13.5% in January

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMOS. StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 1.5 %

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,630. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $848.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.